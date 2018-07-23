Fort Worth bank robbery suspects identified, other details released

The two men accused of trying to rob a Fort Worth bank and shooting three employees on Thursday have been identified.

Blake Taylor and Desmond J. Wells, both 24, are charged in federal court with bank robbery, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday.

The two men are accused of going into Veritex Community Bank, at 2424 Merrick St., and opening fire. They shot three women, who were all seriously injured, authorities said on Thursday.

The court document said both men allegedly walked into the bank lobby and pulled out handguns. One demanded money, and “almost immediately, both individuals fired shots at bank employees.”

Two tellers behind the counter and one employee seated at the center island were shot. They were hospitalized with serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

No money was given to the men, authorities said.

Both of them wore what appeared to be latex gloves during the attempted robbery and one carried what appeared to be a pillow case. One of them had a towel or shirt wrapped around his face, the document says.

A witness outside the bank saw the two men run from an alley near the bank building and then enter a white vehicle. The witness took a photo of the vehicle. The registration led police to the 5700 block of Blackmore Avenue, where three men were arrested.

Two of the men were eventually let go. The third man, Taylor, was arrested, the complaint says. Wells was arrested Friday afternoon.

After gaining a search warrant, investigators found a handgun inside the home on Blackmore Avenue with two rounds in the weapon. Those rounds were the same brand as the shell casings found inside the bank, the document says. Clothing that matched what the suspects wore along with blue latex gloves were found outside in the trash, the document says.

Taylor and Wells were given federal public defenders during a hearing on Monday.

The bank location will remain closed until further notice. The bank asks that customers use other Veritex locations at 2800 W. 7th St. or 3880 Hulen St. in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Police Department said it handed control of the investigation to the FBI. Neither agency will provide updates on the women’s conditions. Nor have the women’s identities been released.