Fire started in a shed and spread to home in Fort Worth, fire officials say

A fire ignited in a shed and quickly spread to a nearby home in the Frisco Heights neighborhood in south Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, fire officials reported.

Multiple fire units were called to the 1800 block of West Bowie Street at 2:36 p.m. to battle two separate residential structure fires in close proximity, according to Capt. Kyle Falkner, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

“At this point we believe the fire started in the shed closest to the back fence and spread to the house,” Falkner said. He added that no one was inside and that he didn’t believe anyone was living in the home.

Neighbors gathered near the scene mentioned that they heard a loud boom from the area of the fire moments before it ignited.

“The first unit on scene reported an out house or shed type structure on fire and heavily involved,” Falkner said.

An initial investigation into the fire showed that the fire began at a home at 2900 block of Livingston Avenue. The fire is believed to possibly have been started by a worker cutting rebar next door, when a spark traveled over and set the shed on fire, according to Falkner.

“Glad to report no injuries to civilians or firefighters at this time,” said Falkner.

Oncor Electric and Atmos also responded to check for damage to power and gas lines, Falkner said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.