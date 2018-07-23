Drive-by shooter opens fire at Fort Worth home, 1 man wounded

A man was wounded early Monday in front of a home by a drive-by shooter who opened fire at the residence, police said.

The victim who was not identified was standing in front of the house when someone opened fire, police said. The man who suffered a gunshot wound to the foot was taken to a local hospital. Two children were in the home, but they were not wounded, according to KRLD.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting which occurred in the 4200 block of Whitehall St.

Police responded to the shooting call shortly after 2 a.m..

Officers reported a car drove by the house and someone opened fire.

Police continued their search Monday for the suspect.