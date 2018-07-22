Another record high in Dallas-Fort Worth comes with dozens of power outages

As the summer heat continues to sit over North Texas with record-setting, 100-plus-degree temperatures, power outages and heat-related calls are slowly climbing this weekend.
Medstar spokesman Matt Zavadsky reported that there have been 39 total heat-related calls in Tarrant County this weekend, including a child left in a hot car, as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
Medstar responded to 16 heat-related calls alone in Tarrant County on Sunday, with 11 of those individuals being transported to local hosptials.
Oncur Electric reported that as of 5 p.m. Sunday, 12 power outages were affecting 1,982 customers in Fort Worth; 29 outages were affecting 376 customers in Arlington; and 30 outages were affecting 382 customers in Dallas and Plano. Multiple stores in the Presidio Junction Shopping Center, in the 3000 block of North Tarrant Parkway, had to shutter their doors due to power outages.
The Target store in the shopping center remained open on Sunday evening running on a back up generator, according to Target store officials.
Power was restored to all the 1,982 customers in Fort Worth by 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Fort Worth police wrote on their Facebook page on Friday afternoon, “RECORD heat (and when it’s a record that means it’s HOT) this weekend. NEVER EVER leave your children (or pets) unattended in your vehicle, even for one minute.”
Heat Safety tips from the Fort Worth Police Department
- Touch a child’s safety seat and safety belt before using it to ensure it’s not too hot.
- Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows down, even for just a few minutes.
- Teach your children not to play in, or around cars. Children can accidentally lock themselves in a hot vehicle.
- Always make sure your children have left the vehicle when you reach your destination.
- Keep your keys out of children’s reach. Always lock the doors and trunk to your vehicle.
On Friday, July 20, six patients were transported to area hospitals for heat-related incidents. On Saturday, July 21, due to the heat index climbing above 105, MedStar implemented their extreme weather response procedure.
“Patients located outside in an unprotected area, we upgrade the priority of the response to limit the patient and responders from exposure to extreme heat,” Zavadsky said.
They went on to respond to three heat-related calls by 12:30 p.m. Saturday and went on to finish the day with 17 total calls, including a child left in a hot car who was transported to Cooks Children’s Hospital.
The child was listed in stable condition as of Sunday evening.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is in the mist of a historic heat streak.
Over the past four days, the metroplex has seen record high temperatures, including Sunday’s record of 109 reported at DFW Airport.
Relief will only come when the sunsets Sunday night with skies remaining partly cloudy with lows in the lower 80s. The winds will remain steady out of the southwest blowing at 5 to 10 mph, according to Dennis Cain a Meterologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
On Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain through the day. But it will still be hot with highs around 104 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. The heat index readings will remain at dangerous levels of up to 107.
“That heat index represents exactly what the body feels as far as the temperature,” said Cain. “The humidity is considerably drier still (less moisture in the air) in the afternoon around 15% to 20% than it is in the mornings when it’s around 50%.”
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with lows around 80 and northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. The winds will taper off to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. That will bring temperatures down as the week progresses.
“It will still be above normal but not as hot,” said Cain. “The temperatures will be lower by 6 to 8 degrees but the heat index will remain in the dangerous level between 102-106 degrees.”
Tuesday will be cooler, slightly, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. Tuesday night lows will dip into the upper 70s with light winds.
On Wednesday, highs will climb back to around 100, but the nightly lows will remain in the upper 70s. We will have a repeat of Wednesday’s weather forecast sticking around for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Sunday will be mostly sunny in the morning before clouds move in keeping highs in the upper 90s.
Comments