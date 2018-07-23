Apologetic killer gets 12 years for killing his brother in front of their mother

A man who fatally shot his brother in front of their mother and then apologized to her has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Eduardo Romero, 28, who had been arguing with his brother over money, was charged with murder in the September 2017 fatal shooting of his brother Christian Romero, 33, and was sentenced on July 11.

The sentence was part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in Criminal District Court No. 371.

Christian Romero died from a gunshot wound to the head in the early morning hours of Sept. 17, 2017, at the family’s home on Northwest 25th Street.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

It was just two days after Eduardo Romero’s birthday.

An arrest warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram shortly after Eduardo Romero was arrested in September 2017 gave this brief account of the shooting:

The brothers, their mother and their aunt went to a game room on the night of Sept. 16, 2017. The four returned to Christian Romero’s home in the early hours of Sept. 17.

Initially, the women told police that they had gone inside and heard a gunshot, then went back outside and found Christian Romero on the driveway. But police noted in the warrant that the women later changed their stories to say they were outside at the time of the shooting.

The brothers had been drinking that night and began arguing about money as the women stood nearby. At some point, Eduardo Romero pulled a .22-caliber revolver from his waistband and fired at his older brother to scare him, according to the warrant.

Eduardo Romero told police that his brother wasn’t armed and never attacked him. He said he knew his brother was injured but he didn’t know how severe.

Eduardo Romero apologized to his mother and got out of there. He said he later returned and fell asleep in a backyard shed. He told detectives that he had gotten rid of the gun but was so intoxicated he didn’t know where he put it.

Officers answering a shooting call at the family’s home found Christian Romero’s body in the driveway.

They found Eduardo Romero in the shed and arrested him.