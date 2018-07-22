Texas man accused of breaking neck of abandoned dog arrested, booked into jail

A 25-year-old man was in custody Sunday just days after an arrest warrant was issued for him in the killing of an abandoned dog at a trailer park.

Kyle Rufus Childers is accused of breaking the neck of the dog last week then dumping the canine’s body in a dumpster.

Childers was booked into the Parker County Jail Saturday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals,causing death. Details of his arrest were not available Sunday.

The owner of the dog, Anthony West, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, abandonment.

Anthony West, 39, of Weatherford Courtesy: Parker County Jail

West told deputies he had driven to a nearby farm and abandoned the animal after it damaged the trailer park in the 5300 block of North Farm Road 51.





The dog returned to the trailer park and a resident had been caring for the animal, providing food and water, according to Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the resident saw Childers dropping the dog in a dumpster.

Childers told the resident “the dog was bothering him so he broke its neck,” authorities said.

Officials retrieved the dog’s body and took it to a local veterinarian where X-rays showed that it died from a broken neck.

“This poor dog was first abandoned by its owner and ultimately met a gruesome death by the violent hands of another,” Fowler said in a news release. “He only knew love for a brief moment through a stranger who tried to care.”

West was free Sunday after posting $2,500 bail shortly after his arrest.

Childers was in jail Sunday in lieu of $10,000 bail.