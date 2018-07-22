Kyle Childers of Weatherford was in custody Sunday, accused of breaking the neck of an abandoned dog.
Texas man accused of breaking neck of abandoned dog arrested, booked into jail

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

July 22, 2018 09:47 AM

A 25-year-old man was in custody Sunday just days after an arrest warrant was issued for him in the killing of an abandoned dog at a trailer park.

Kyle Rufus Childers is accused of breaking the neck of the dog last week then dumping the canine’s body in a dumpster.

Childers was booked into the Parker County Jail Saturday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals,causing death. Details of his arrest were not available Sunday.

The owner of the dog, Anthony West, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, abandonment.

Anthony West, 39, of Weatherford
West told deputies he had driven to a nearby farm and abandoned the animal after it damaged the trailer park in the 5300 block of North Farm Road 51.

The dog returned to the trailer park and a resident had been caring for the animal, providing food and water, according to Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the resident saw Childers dropping the dog in a dumpster.

Childers told the resident “the dog was bothering him so he broke its neck,” authorities said.

Officials retrieved the dog’s body and took it to a local veterinarian where X-rays showed that it died from a broken neck.

“This poor dog was first abandoned by its owner and ultimately met a gruesome death by the violent hands of another,” Fowler said in a news release. “He only knew love for a brief moment through a stranger who tried to care.”

West was free Sunday after posting $2,500 bail shortly after his arrest.

Childers was in jail Sunday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

