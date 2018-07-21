At least one person injured in fire involving two houses in north Fort Worth

Firefighters were battling a two-alarm house fire that has injured at least one person.

Firefighters were called to a house fire about 2:40 p.m. in the 6600 block of Brooklyn Court and the fire quickly grew to involve two residences, according to officials. The fire occurred in the Summerfield addition in north Fort Worth.

The fire spread to the house next door from a grill the home occupant was using to cook, according to Lt. Gregg Russell, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

Flames from the grill spread to the awnings of the house and then quickly jumped to the house next door, Russell said. By the time firefighters arrived the fire had already spread to the attics of both houses, Russell said.

Firefighters are reporting that at least one person was injured and received second degree burns on his feet while rescuing an animal inside the house, Russell said. The injured man did not have to go to the hospital, Russell said.

Additional units, with personnel who concentrated on keeping firefighters cool, were also on the scene, Russell said. Those specialists remove the gear and make sure firefighters are rested as they fight fires in these extreme conditions, Russell said.

“It was 112 degrees when I got to the fire and that was in the shade,” Russell said. “If you are standing next to the fire in bunker gear it can get to 130 degrees real easily.”





The house where the occupant was cooking looked like it was a total loss and 75 percent of the house next door was destroyed, according to Russell.

More than 25 units responded to the fire, according to a Fort Worth Fire Department call sheet.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3