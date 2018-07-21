Boy who lived in Fort Worth store for 8 months turned over to CPS, police say

A boy who Fort Worth police found had been living for eight months inside a flooring store was turned over to custody of Child Protective Services, police say.

CPS spokespeople could not be immediately reached for confirmation or to say whether the boy was still in custody on Saturday.

The owner of the store, 33-year-old Joshua Jackson, said the boy is his stepson in a phone call before hanging up. That claim could not be immediately verified.

Jackson’s voice mailbox was full when an attempt was made to call him back.

Though his business, Next Day Floors on the 1500 block of Jacksboro Highway, has a sign claiming to be open Saturdays, the door was locked Saturday afternoon and a knock on the door wasn’t answered.

A vehicle parked nearby belongs to Jackson, according to several nearby store owners.

Police did not say where the boy is living now, whether the boy’s biological parents have come forward or why he was living in Jackson’s store.

Police learned that the boy was living in the store after receiving an anonymous tip early Friday morning, police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said. The tipster told police the boy had been living there about a week.

Upon investigation, police said they were told that the boy had been living there about eight months with a man he referred to as a “father figure.”

Police didn’t expect charges to be filed. They did not say Saturday whether the investigation has been closed.