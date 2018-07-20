Denton County underage sex sting nets 10 suspects who wanted to have sex with minors

Law enforcement officials have arrested 10 suspects during a joint online solicitation operation.

The operation was conducted during a two-day period which began Tuesday, and used undercover agents and covert social media to reach out to potential targets seeking sex with children younger than 17, a Denton County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

The 10 suspects were arrested at an agreed upon location where they believed they would meet minors who wanted to have sex with them, the release said. Three others who agreed to meet but failed to show up will have warrants issued for their arrest, according to the release.

One individual brought what are believed to be drug-laced gummy bears to the meeting. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have placed an immigration hold on one of the suspects.

All of the suspects are facing online solicitation of a minor charges, the release stated.

“This type of operation should open the eyes of parents and other citizens to the dangers that lurk on the internet,” said Tracy Murphree, Denton County sheriff. “We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to protect our most precious resource, our kids.”

Online sexual predators exist. We try to put as many behind bars as possible. Please talk with your children about the dangers of the internet and the predators looking to hurt them. RT pic.twitter.com/5ouW7oWrEb — Denton Co Sheriff (@DentonCoSheriff) July 20, 2018

Five of the people arrested live in Denton County while the other five live in counties close by, according to the release.





The operation was carried out by officials with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Worth Police Department, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Denton Police Department, the University of North Texas Police Department, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Wylie Police Department, The Dallas Police Department and the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service.





