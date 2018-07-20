Police: Boy lived in a Fort Worth flooring store for 8 months

An 8-year-old boy lived with a “father figure” in the Next Day Floors store in the 1500 block of Jacksboro Highway for eight months, according to police.
It was not immediately clear how the boy came to be in the care of the father figure, who that figure is or why the boy was being housed at the store, police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said Friday.
Police received an anonymous tip that a boy had been living at the business by himself for about a week, Pollozani said. After investigating, police found out he’d been living there for about eight months “with who the child called a ‘father figure,’” he said.
Police tried unsuccessfully to contact the boy’s biological parents and then contacted Child Protective Services, Pollozani said. Investigators don’t expect to file charges, he said, but did not explain why. The boy was not harmed, he said.
Joshua Jackson, 33, owner of Next Day Floors, declined to comment about the case. He emerged from a room at the back of the store about 9:30 a.m. Friday, said he’d just woken up and that he was too busy to talk.
He expressed dismay that the Star-Telegram had learned about the boy but provided a phone number and asked to be contacted later.
He did not return a phone call Friday afternoon.
The boy met the “father figure” at a religious event in Burleson called The Gathering, Pollozani said.
Jackson’s Facebook page appears to reference a home where he lives in Burleson. On the page, he indicates that he is a single father.
