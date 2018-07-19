Feds indict Fort Worth couple accused of trying bait-and-switch scheme on IRS agents

Lawyers have special accounts they use to hold money in trust for clients, and the money in those accounts is not counted by the IRS as income.

According to an indictment, a federal grand jury has accused Thomas and Michelle Selgas of using the client trust accounts of Texas attorney John O. Green to hide their personal income from IRS agents.

According to a Department of Justice news release, the Selgases would sell gold coins and give the money to Green, who in turn would make personal expenditures for the Selgases. The Selgases were not listing that income on their tax returns in order to avoid paying federal income taxes, according to the indictment.

The indictment also alleges the three defendants filed a false partnership tax return related to a partnership co-founded by Thomas Selgas.

If convicted, Thomas and Michelle Selgas face a maximum sentence of five years in prison on the tax evasion charges and five years on the conspiracy.

Green faces a maximum sentence of five years on the conspiracy.