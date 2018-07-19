A Fort Worth couple, Thomas and Michelle Selgas, have been indicted on tax evasion charges.
A Fort Worth couple, Thomas and Michelle Selgas, have been indicted on tax evasion charges. Star-Telegram archives
A Fort Worth couple, Thomas and Michelle Selgas, have been indicted on tax evasion charges. Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth

Feds indict Fort Worth couple accused of trying bait-and-switch scheme on IRS agents

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

July 19, 2018 04:57 PM

FORT WORTH

Lawyers have special accounts they use to hold money in trust for clients, and the money in those accounts is not counted by the IRS as income.

According to an indictment, a federal grand jury has accused Thomas and Michelle Selgas of using the client trust accounts of Texas attorney John O. Green to hide their personal income from IRS agents.

According to a Department of Justice news release, the Selgases would sell gold coins and give the money to Green, who in turn would make personal expenditures for the Selgases. The Selgases were not listing that income on their tax returns in order to avoid paying federal income taxes, according to the indictment.

The indictment also alleges the three defendants filed a false partnership tax return related to a partnership co-founded by Thomas Selgas.

If convicted, Thomas and Michelle Selgas face a maximum sentence of five years in prison on the tax evasion charges and five years on the conspiracy.

Green faces a maximum sentence of five years on the conspiracy.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  