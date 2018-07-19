He’s accused of breaking the neck of an abandoned dog. Deputies want to talk to him

Deputies searched Thursday for a 25-year-old Weatherford man accused of breaking the neck of an abandoned dog at a trailer park.

A resident confronted the suspect Tuesday afternoon after seeing the dog being dragged and dropped into a dumpster. The suspect told the resident he killed the canine because the dog had been bothering him.

Authorities identified the suspect as Kyle Rufus Childers. He faces a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal causing death.

“This was an atrocious act — as bad as we have ever seen,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said in a news release Thursday.

The owner of the dog, Anthony West, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, abandonment.

West told deputies he had driven to a nearby farm and abandoned the animal after it damaged the trailer park in the 5300 block of North Farm Road 51.





The dog returned to the trailer park and a resident had been caring for the animal, providing food and water, according to Fowler.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the resident saw Childers dropping the dog in a dumpster.

Officials retrieved the dog’s body and took it to a local veterinarian where X-rays showed that it died from a broken neck.

“This poor dog was first abandoned by its owner and ultimately met a gruesome death by the violent hands of another,” Fowler said. “He only knew love for a brief moment through a stranger who tried to care.”

Anyone with information on Childers should call the sheriff’s office at 817-594-8845 or at Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.