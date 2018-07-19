71-year-old woman, daughter accused of stealing marble floor tiles from storage unit

A 71-year-old woman and her daughter accused of burglarizing a storage unit and taking “a bunch of heavy marble floor tiles” were in custody Thursday, according to jail records.

The mother-daughter team also are accused of taking a briefcase, framed pictures and a Bluetooth audio speaker.

Fort Worth jail records identified the duo as Penny Crist, 71, of Fort Worth, and her daughter Anna Belle Crist, 36, of Saginaw. The two were booked into jail Wednesday facing charges of burglary of a building.

The burglary occurred about 8:15 p.m on June 25 at the All Storage-Marine Creek in the 1400 block of Longhorn Road, police said.

A 34-year-old woman reported her storage unit had been burglarized and there was surveillance video of it.

The burglars had entered the storage unit through the rollup door which had not been properly locked, according to a police report.

The victim reported a mirror was broken, and a “bunch of heavy marble slate floor tiles” were stolen.

The surveillance video showed two women taking items out of the victim’s storage while at the same time taking items out of their own storage unit.

The women loaded the items in a truck, then drove away.