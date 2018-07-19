Two-alarm blaze erupts at north Fort Worth restaurant as diners eat breakfast

The Fort Worth fire department dispatched 26 units to what MedStar reported as a two-alarm fire Thursday morning at an IHOP restaurant near the intersection of Quebec Street and Northwest Loop 820, authorities said.
MedStar said a standby unit was requested as part of the fire department’s response to the blaze, which happened shortly before 8 a.m.
A Texas Department of Transportation traffic camera near the location captured the large fire.
No one was injured or trapped inside the building, fire department spokesman Kyle Clay said just after 10 a.m.
“It’s been an extremely hard fire to fight,” he said, explaining the metal roof of the restaurant made it difficult for firefighters to get to the blaze either from above the building or from inside.
Parts of that roof have fallen, but it’s too early to say if the building will be a total loss, he said.
Two hours after the fire was reported, crews were still pouring water on the building.
Clay said 11 employees and 13 patrons were inside the building, with another patron walking in, when the fire began. One employee thought the fire started in the ceiling, Clay said.
An arson investigator is on the scene interviewing employees, Clay said.
The MedStar unit was on standby to make sure firefighters could be treated promptly if they had any trouble, said MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.
