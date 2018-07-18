Police obtained surveillance footage indicating that two men armed with handguns were hiding beside the house
Fort Worth

One arrested in Benbrook attempted home invasion, one questioned and released

By Mitch Mitchell

July 18, 2018 10:07 PM

BENBROOK

A preliminary investigation showed that while two women were trying to coax a resident to open the front door on Monday, two men with handguns were hiding around the corner.

Police said the two men looked like they were armed.

Benbrook investigators posted a crime alert on Nextdoor.com saying that the two women knocked on the door of a house asking to use a phone, but the occupant refused and the women left.

Police obtained surveillance footage indicating that two men armed with handguns were hiding beside the house, the alert stated.

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mildred Lane. Nothing was taken and no one was hurt, police said.

Officers searched the area and arrested one suspect, while another individual, dubbed by police as a “person of interest” was detained but released pending an investigation, the alerted stated.

Police are asking that anyone with information call Benbrook police at 817-249-1610 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



