They forced their way in and had official looking badges - then they saw the dogs

The two would-be home invaders came wearing ID badges, identified themselves as law enforcement, and forced their way past a home worker into a residence, according to police.

But they did not get much farther.

The two subjects approached an employee, a personal assistant, who works at a house and identified themselves as Nevada Gaming Commission agents, according to police. Then one of the suspects told the woman that they had a warrant for her arrest, police said.

The woman ran into the house and the suspects followed her, tackled her and attempted to place handcuffs on her when two large dogs scared them off, police said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Two suspects left the scene in what appeared to be a maroon Nissan Altima Handout Fort Worth Police Department

The suspects then fled in a maroon vehicle. The victim suffered a minor injury from being tackled by the male and was treated at the scene, police said.

Benny (from left) and Butch frightened two would-be home invaders posing as agents with the Nevada Gaming Commission who forced their way into a house on Monday Courtesy Family photo

One suspect, the man, has been detained in connection with this home invasion case, but police have not released his identity, according to Jim Pollozani, police spokesman. The woman suspect has been also been identified, but has not been detained, according to police.

The attempted home invasion took place about 2:25 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Havenwood North Drive, according to a Fort Worth police Facebook post.





The victim is a 66-year-old woman, according to a police report. Police captured the images of two suspects in surveillance footage.

One suspect is a man about 5-feet 10-inches tall in his mid-40s to early 50s, with a tan complexion, police said. He has crewcut black hair and he wears clear-lens glasses.

The second suspect is a woman in her mid-40s, has a tan complexion, black hair, and also wears clear-lens glasses, according to police.





Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call 817-392-4825 or 817-392-4832.