The Fort Worth Police Department has released a second surveillance camera video of a person of interest in an attack on a 13-year-old girl at a school bus stop in west Fort Worth on April 19.
Arrest made in assault of girl walking to school bus

By Mitch Mitchell And Nichole Manna

July 18, 2018 02:07 PM

The Fort Worth Police Department has arrested Terry Wayne King II on suspicion of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury following the assault of a 12-year-old girl who was walking to her school bus, the department said in a Tweet.

The attack happened in April. The girl, who was identified as being 13 when the attacked happened, suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center. She is still hospitalized with serious injuries, police said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

DiaLNZiUEAEOml_.jpg
Terry Wayne King II
Fort Worth Police Department

Police don’t know why King allegedly attacked the girl. He doesn’t know her or her family, they said. She was not sexually assaulted, police said.

The girl had left her home just after 6:30 a.m. to walk to the school bus stop at Calmont and Laredo. The bus driver called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. saying a student had stepped onto the bus and was bleeding. School officials at the time said she was approached by a man who asked her for help, and that she fought him off.

King was arrested Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

This is a developing story that will be updated

