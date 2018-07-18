Arrest made in assault of girl walking to school bus

The Fort Worth Police Department has arrested Terry Wayne King II on suspicion of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury following the assault of a 12-year-old girl who was walking to her school bus, the department said in a Tweet.

The attack happened in April. The girl, who was identified as being 13 when the attacked happened, suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center. She is still hospitalized with serious injuries, police said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Terry Wayne King II Fort Worth Police Department

Police don’t know why King allegedly attacked the girl. He doesn’t know her or her family, they said. She was not sexually assaulted, police said.

The girl had left her home just after 6:30 a.m. to walk to the school bus stop at Calmont and Laredo. The bus driver called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. saying a student had stepped onto the bus and was bleeding. School officials at the time said she was approached by a man who asked her for help, and that she fought him off.

King was arrested Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

