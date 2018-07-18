Social media tips lead to arrest of suspected ‘sneaker robbers’

Two teens who police say tracked down people selling tennis shoes on Facebook and then robbed them were in custody Wednesday, authorities said.

Tips from social media led detectives to the arrest of the couple referred to by police as “sneaker robbers” on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspects as Brittaney Nicole Harrison, 19, and Deangelo Antuan Curley, 18, both of Fort Worth. They were in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $30,000 bond each.

The two are accused of robbing two people on separate occasions on July 9.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

At about 11 p.m. that day, one of the suspects met with a victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Montecito Way. The suspect pulled out a handgun, robbed the victim of his shoes and fled in a white sports utility vehicle. A man and a woman were seen in the SUV, police said.

A few minutes later, another person met with a suspect in the parking lot of Walmart at 3851 Airport Freeway. Again, the suspect brandished a handgun and robbed the victim of shoes.

The suspects drove away, but the victim was dragged a short distance before he fell off, police said.

Each victim took photos from the social media pages of the suspects, but those pages were later deleted by the suspects, police said.

Curley and Harrison face two charges each of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.