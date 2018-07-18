Fort Worth’s new fire chief wants department to do more than fight fires

As as assistant fire chief in Columbus, Ohio, Jim Davis battled the opioid crisis and trained firefighters to recognize public health issues when they answered calls.

When Davis starts as Fort Worth’s new fire chief in September, he plans to bring that same collaborative approach.

Davis’ unique background — he has a 20-year history as a critical care nurse and flight nurse — helped him become Fort Worth’s 13th fire chief.

He will oversee the 987-member department that has a $145 million annual budget but Davis doesn’t come in with predetermined agenda.

Davis, 54, said the rapid growth that has made Fort Worth the 15th largest city in the U.S. is part of what intrigued him about taking the job.

“When you’re not landlocked or growth-restricted that’s a good opportunity,” Davis said. “I also think that brings a lot of challenges. The folks that are building in the outlying areas instead of the center core have services that need to be provided and they need to be provided in a timely manner.”

Even though he has background as a critical care and flight nurse, Davis said he has no problem with MedStar handling EMS services.

“That’s not something I’m coming in with the goal of bringing EMS into the fire department,” Davis said. “That’s not in any shape or form my marching orders coming in the door.”

It’s also important to the new chief that the fire department do more than respond to fires.

“I think the folks of this community invite Fort Worth firefighters into their homes 100,000 times a year and there’s great opportunity to educate and notice things at homes that we can work with to get to public health,” Davis said. “We can try to become more collaborative instead of just two distinct organizations.”