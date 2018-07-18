Without help, a woman in hospital with dehydration might have had to return

Police decided to check on an elderly neighbor in the Diamond Hill community on July 9 because no one had heard from her for three days, a police Facebook post said.

Then the officers discovered that the neighbor had been in the hospital suffering from severe dehydration, according to the post on the Fort Worth Police Department Facebook page.

The woman, Barbara Clarke, was to return home on July 13 and her neighbors called officers to let them know, the Facebook post said.

Two officers, N. Martinez and E. Charles, arrived at Clarke’s home about 2 p.m. on the day she returned and saw a man working in the heat to repair her air conditioning unit, the post said.

The officers did not know how long Clarke’s air conditioner had been broken. But with the help of a manager at the North Freeway Home Depot and a third officer, police officers were able to purchase and install a new air conditioning unit for Clarke’s home, the post said.





This should make it easier for Clarke to stay out of the hospital.

According to emergency medical personnel, 13 people in the Tarrant County area were treated for heat-related illnesses and 11 of those people had to be taken to the hospital Tuesday.

