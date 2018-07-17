Something to sing about! A DFW police lip sync battle champion is crowned

After four days of voting we crowned — or rather doused with confetti — a winner in the 2018 Dallas-Fort Worth Lip Sync Challenge.

We tallied up almost 2,000 votes on the Star-Telegram Facebook page from July 12-15 as our readers chose the Grapevine Police Department as the winner of the 2018 Dallas-Fort Worth Lip Sync Challenge. The results are below.

2018 Dallas-Fort Worth Police Lip Sync Challenge:

Grapevine (913 votes)



Fort Worth (592 votes)



Cedar Hill (461 votes)





Grapevine police managed to hold onto the lead for most of the contest, but it was a much closer race than the final vote tally would indicate.

Early on Sunday, July 15, Grapevine and Fort Worth police were separated by only 40 votes. But a surge of votes, more than 300, for Grapevine came in the final 12 hours of voting on Sunday afternoon.