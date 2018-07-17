Texas police officer showered in confetti for winning the police lip sync battle in Dallas-Fort Worth

We tallied up almost 2,000 votes on the Star-Telegram Facebook page from July 12 to July 15 and our reader’s chose a winner in the 2018 Dallas-Fort Worth Lip Sync Challenge.
By
Up Next
We tallied up almost 2,000 votes on the Star-Telegram Facebook page from July 12 to July 15 and our reader’s chose a winner in the 2018 Dallas-Fort Worth Lip Sync Challenge.
By

Fort Worth

Something to sing about! A DFW police lip sync battle champion is crowned

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

July 17, 2018 08:24 PM

Fort Worth

After four days of voting we crowned — or rather doused with confetti — a winner in the 2018 Dallas-Fort Worth Lip Sync Challenge.

We tallied up almost 2,000 votes on the Star-Telegram Facebook page from July 12-15 as our readers chose the Grapevine Police Department as the winner of the 2018 Dallas-Fort Worth Lip Sync Challenge. The results are below.

2018 Dallas-Fort Worth Police Lip Sync Challenge:

  1. Grapevine (913 votes)

  2. Fort Worth (592 votes)

  3. Cedar Hill (461 votes)

Grapevine police managed to hold onto the lead for most of the contest, but it was a much closer race than the final vote tally would indicate.

Early on Sunday, July 15, Grapevine and Fort Worth police were separated by only 40 votes. But a surge of votes, more than 300, for Grapevine came in the final 12 hours of voting on Sunday afternoon.

The video by Grapevine police on July 3, features an officer dousing himself with water in slow motion then he proceeds to whip a chair around, while singing "What A Feeling," by Irene Cara from the 1983 hit movie 'Flashdance.'

By

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  