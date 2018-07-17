Fort Worth ends 5-month search for new fire chief. Who is he and where is he from?

After searching five months to find a new leader for the Fire Department, Fort Worth has named Jim Davis as the city’s 13th fire chief.
Mayor Betsy Price and City Manager David Cooke will introduce Davis at a Wednesday press conference. Davis was the assistant fire chief in Columbus, Ohio.
He will take over to lead the 987-member department with a $145 million annual budget later this summer.
He was one of six finalists for the job.
The others were Prince George’s County (Maryland) fire Chief Ben Barksdale, Chicago Deputy fire Commissioner Michael Callahan, District of Columbia Deputy Chief John Donnelly, Dallas Assistant fire Chief Daniel Salazar and Fort Worth Assistant Chief Deputy Landon Stallings.
Fort Worth’s last fire chief, Rudy Jackson, retired in February.
