Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that collided with and seriously injured a 25-year-old woman.

The collision occurred about 11 p.m. on July 4 at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Lancaster Avenue.

#HitandRun



Detectives need help in identifying this vehicle (blurry) involved in a #HitandRun on the #FourthofJuly. A pedestrian was seriously injured.



The #HitandRun occurred at the intersection of Riverside and Lancaster.



Please call 817-392-4850 w/any information. pic.twitter.com/wasdyfebgG — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 17, 2018

The driver involved in the hit-and-run appears to have been driving a silver or possibly gray two-door vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call 817-392-4850.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3