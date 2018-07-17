She was found dead outside a Fort Worth hospital. Do you know her?

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman found dead outside of John Peter Smith Hospital in late June.
The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said the Latina woman is estimated to have been between the ages of 50 and 70. She had brown eyes and gray hair.
The woman, who was found on a bus stop bench in front of the hospital on June 22, was 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed 273 pounds, according to a news release from the medical examiner.
The word “Shollin” on her clothing might have been part of her name, the medical examiner said.
The office released a photo of the woman and several items of the clothing she was wearing, along with three pairs of earrings.
She was taking the prescription drug Topiramate, the medical examiner said, which is an anti-seizure medication, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Topiramate was found in the woman’s toxicology examination, said spokeswoman Carol Lawson.
“We are asking for help from the media as well as the public to help us identify the decedent so that we may be able to bring some closure to her family,” the medical examiner’s office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the office at 817-920-5700.
