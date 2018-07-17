Fort Worth police asked for help to identify this suspect accused of beating a female store employee on July 2 at a Valero gas station on Hulen Street.
Fort Worth

Suspect bought water, then assaulted female employee at store, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

July 17, 2018 01:26 PM

FORT WORTH

Police asked for help Tuesday to locate and identify a suspect accused of beating a female store employee earlier this month after purchasing water.

Detectives released photographs of the suspect in hopes that someone would recognize him and call police.

The assault occurred July 2 at a Valero gas station in the 6000 block of Hulen Street.

A man walked into the gas station, purchased a bottle of water and followed a female employee into a back storage area.

In that area, the suspect attacked the employee and fled the store.

The suspect is described as an African-American man about 5-feet-9 to 6-feet, weighing about 200 to 220 pounds with long sideburns. He was wearing baby blue athletic shorts and sandals.

He drove away from the Valero in a 2000s dark blue Toyota four-door sedan.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4714.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.:817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

