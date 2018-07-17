Mother: Officer says 'black guy' in viral video. Saginaw police are investigating

Police are investigating a viral video in which an officer makes what might have been a racial reference while investigating a vehicle in a Wendy’s parking lot, Capt. Russell Ragsdale said Tuesday.
The video was posted on Facebook by a woman who identifies herself as the mother of a teenage Wendy’s employee. She captioned the video, “We just saw a black guy over here and we were like, hey, what’s going on?”
In her comment, the woman said her son was there to give his manager a ride home and commented, “The racist stuff needs to stop!”
The woman did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through Facebook.
Other Facebook users commented publicly that they thought the officer was saying “blackout” rather than “black guy.”
The video, posted early Monday morning, had been shared more than 2,400 times by Tuesday morning. Ragsdale said police are listening to the video carefully and talking to the officers involved.
“In today’s climate, you don’t have the option but to take something like this seriously,” he said.
Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the Wendy’s parking lot at 1317 N. Saginaw Blvd. at about 1 a.m. Monday, Saginaw police said in a news release.
The vehicle pulled into the lot after business hours, “then backed into a parking space and turned off its headlights,” police said. “The vehicle remained in the parking lot with its lights off for several minutes and at no time did occupants exit the vehicle.”
After three employees left the store, police checked with them to make sure everything was OK, police said.
Police said they have not received any complaints relating to the incident.
