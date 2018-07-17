Burglars posing as gaming officials tackled woman in home. But dogs came to the rescue

Benny and Butch took a bite out of crime in Fort Worth.

The two large dogs scared off two burglars Monday afternoon after the couple tackled a personal assistant of a Fort Worth couple at their home in the Woodhaven neighborhood.

The burglars had posed as Nevada Gaming Commission officials.

But the dogs attacked one of the burglars and chased them off.

No one had been arrested as of Tuesday.

The 66-year-old personal assistant told police she had parked her car on a driveway, walked into the home and stood in a hallway door that led into the garage..





“I saw this man and at first I think it’s a salesman,” said the woman, who agreed to talk the Star-Telegram but asked that her name not be used because the suspects had not been arrested. “He says he’s from the Nevada Gaming Commission and he has a warrant for my arrest.”

The Fort Worth man at the home sells slot machines to casinos around the world.

The man grabbed her wrist and she began to struggle with him.

“I just started fighting and screaming,” the woman said. “This other woman joined the man as they tried to handcuff me. I saw a badge on the man, but I still fought them.”

The woman said she was thrown to the floor.

“He said, ‘Quit resisting’,” she said. The victim’s employer was in the backyard doing yoga when she heard the screams. At this point, both burglars were on top of the woman trying to handcuff her.

Seconds later, Benny, a black Rottweiler, and Butch, a brown Labrador, came into the room, sized up the situation and took action.

“He(Benny) just took after them,” she said. “And Butch was right there with him.”





The man yelled at his accomplice to run, and the two fled to a nearby car. The two drove off in a maroon vehicle.

The 66-year-old woman suffered several bruises and was treated at the scene.

“They(Butch and Benny) just got after them,” the victim said. “They did what they are suppose to do.”

The suspects were both Asians and the man had a badge.

The family’s home surveillance cameras captured the suspects, but police had not released any photographs or video of the burglars.