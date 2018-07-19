5 Tarrant County killers were found criminally insane. We only know where 4 of them are

One killed a man because he shook his hand.

Another drowned her son because she believed the 1-year-old was the Antichrist.

Since 2004, 30 defendants have been found not guilty by reason of insanity in Tarrant County for a variety of crimes ranging from criminal mischief to capital murder, according to statistics provided by the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.

On Monday, 34-year-old Sofya Tsygankova, the estranged wife of renowned pianist Vadym Kholodenko, became the 31st and the sixth to have been accused of murder.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Tsygankova, who had a history of depression, smothered the couple’s two daughters, ages 1 and 5, inside their Benbrook home in March 2016. She told doctors she did so because the childrens’ souls had been stolen by the devil, and it was the only way to save them from future harm.

She also tried to kill herself.

On Monday, at the agreement of prosecution and defense attorneys, State District Judge Ruben Gonzalez found Tsygankova not guilty by reason of insanity on two capital murder charges.

She’ll be committed to a maximum security facility for treatment and evaluation, but the amount of time she’ll remain hospitalized is unknown.

Under Texas law, a person found not guilty by reason of insanity cannot be committed for a period that exceeds the maximum possible prison sentence for the offense for which they were charged.

In Tsygankova’s case, that means she could remain hospitalized for life.

If her treatment team deems her not a danger to herself or others and stable enough to be released — and the court agrees — she could be released.

But release does not necessarily mean freedom. The court could order her into out-patient services, place Tsygankova under tight restrictions, and even have her recommitted.

She would remain under supervision and the court’s jurisdiction for life unless the court chooses to end all supervision.

Combing through court records, the Star-Telegram looked into the cases of the five other accused murderers who were found not guilty by reason of insanity since 2004 to determine what happened to them after their verdicts.

Here is what we found:

Trai Lu

Trai Lu Courtesy/Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

In the spring of 2005, 24-year-old Trai Lu was talking about killing himself as he begged his family to “cut off his head.”

His family convinced him to see a psychiatrist.

But on March 2, 2005, the day before his appointment, Lu stabbed himself multiple times in the chest, then turned the knife on his mentally disabled sister, 22-year-old Joanne Lu, inside their Arlington home.

A judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity in the murder of his sister in September 2005.

Lu would remain confined to a state mental hospital until March 2012, when the court ordered him released to community-based treatment and supervision. He spent the first two months in a home care facility, then was allowed to reside with his parents in Houston, where they had since moved.

He was reevaluated in September 2014 afters concerns were raised that he was not complying with his treatment regimen and could be a danger to others.

During that evaluation, Lu said he felt he did not need his medications anymore and that he was a danger sometimes when he was driving.

When asked if he believed he was capable of killing someone again, he responded, “Probably so,” court records indicate.

He was ordered recommitted.

Now 37, he remains hospitalized, court records show.

Valeria Maxon

Valeria Maxon Star-Telegram archives

Valeria Maxon believed she was a witch and her 1-year-old son, Alex, the Antichrist who would bring about the end of the world.

The only way to keep the evil spirits away and save the world, she thought, was water.

So on June 30, 2006, while her husband ran errands, the 32-year-old woman took her son into the backyard of the family’s Mansfield home, placed the boy in the hot tub, and let him drown.

When her husband, Michael, returned home, Alex lay dead and naked on the couple’s bed.

Valeria Maxon was found not guilty by reason of insanity in May 2008.

Michael Maxon was later convicted of abandoning his son and placing him in imminent danger of death or injury. He was accused of exacerbating his wife’s mental condition and leaving their son alone with his wife despite warnings by doctors and relatives not to do so.





He was believed to be the first Texas husband held criminally responsible for the actions of his mentally ill wife. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was placed on probation after serving five months, a legal option known as shock probation.

Valeria Maxon was hospitalized from 2008 until September 2013, when she was ordered by the court into out-patient treatment and to live in a residential care home.

She was still in out-patient treatment and had just been moved to a new residential care home in Fort Worth when she left and never returned.

A warrant for her arrest was issued by the court in October 2014. She was added to Tarrant County’s most wanted list in 2016.

The now 43-year-old woman has not been found.

Donald Bullard





Donald Bullard Star-Telegram archives

Donald Punch’s fateful mistake had been trying to shake Donald Bullard’s hand.

Outside a used car dealership in south Fort Worth on May 18, 2007, Bullard, then 47, responded to the stranger’s friendly gesture by stabbing Punch in the neck.

Punch stumbled to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help, but died a short time later.

In September 2013, a judge found Bullard not guilty by reason of insanity after hearing testimony from two mental health experts who both agreed that Bullard was legally insane when he stabbed Punch.

In an October 2013 evaluation, Bullard told a doctor that he believed the man he killed was going to rob him with a gun.

“I thought Jesus wanted me to kill him, not turn the other cheek,” he told the doctor.

Bullard was ordered to a state mental hospital.

Now 58, he remains hospitalized.

Erasmo Herrera





Erasmo Herrera Courtesy/Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Erasmo Herrera, 24, had been working his way through college.

But in November 2007, after being turned down for a promotion at work, he called his father and said he’d be coming home to Fort Worth for a visit and home-cooked meal.

While there, Herrera could not sleep. His father bought him over-the-counter sleeping pills to help.

But after later waking up, relatives would tell Herrera that he didn’t seem in his right mind.

He argued with his father and stormed outside. When his father tried to stop him, he punched the older man in his face.

When his mother, Juana Herrera, tried to calm him down, police say Herrera picked up a large rock and repeatedly hit her in the head.

She would later die at a hospital.

When interviewed by detectives, Herrera said he’d been stressed at work and sometimes became angry without knowing why.

In March 2009, a judge found Erasmo not guilty by reason of insanity.

Now 34, he remains hospitalized.

Louis Anthony Davis

Louis Anthony Davis Star-Telegram archives

In the days before his death, Ricky McCowin had told a co-worker that he wanted to sit closer to Louis Anthony Davis to preach the gospel to him, according to court records.

On Jan. 29, 2013, McCowin did move closer to Davis in the Grand Prairie call center where they both worked.

That same day, Davis, then 24, walked up to McGowin, shot him once in the head and walked away.

He threw his gun into bushes a few blocks away, then hid near those bushes. He called his girlfriend, who urged him to turn himself in, and was soon arrested.

A judge found Davis not guilty by reason of insanity In October 2015 and ordered him committed.

Davis, now 35, remains hospitalized.

This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.

SHARE COPY LINK Sofya Tsygankova was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the murders, which happened in March of 2016. She was sentenced to incarceration in a mental hospital for the rest of her life. The girls were one and five-years-old.

Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd



