Hello, 107! This will be the hottest week in DFW in 2 years

The dog days of summer have arrived.
Triple digit temperatures are in the forecast all week.
By Friday, temperatures could reach 107 in Fort Worth — and some places could be a degree or two higher.
At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where weather records are recorded, the official high on Friday is predicted to be 106 degrees. It hasn’t reached 106 at DFW Airport since Aug. 12, 2016.
For now, there’s no sign that the high pressure system that’s bringing the excessive heat will go away anytime soon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dennis Cain.
“The forecast models go out 16 days and right there’s not much difference between today and 16 days out,” Cain said.
The Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlook shows above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation through the end of the month.
And if you’re hoping for a good dose of rain to break this heat wave, think again.
Cain said North Texas is one the eastern side of the high pressure system, which leads to sinking air. Rising air is needed for showers to form.
Even before the string of 100-degrees gets started, the heat is taking a toll.
MedStar has treated 264 patients with a heat-related primary or secondary clinical impression since May 1 vs. 180 last year.
Fort Worth Police also tweeted heat advice on Monday, warning parents to never leave a child unattended.
And Cain warns that the hot summer nights will also be a concern. Temperatures will only drop into the low 80s at night, meaning air conditioners will work overtime.
“You need to at least get out of the heat for several hours,” Cain said. “Probably the biggest health concern is the accumulative nature of the heat. Your body needs to cool off.”
