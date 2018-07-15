Denton police chief, 2 chief deputies resign, city officials say

After six years of leading the Denton Police Department, Police Chief Lee Howell has resigned and will now be leading the Saginaw Police Department, according to the City of Saginaw.

Howell accepted the position of chief of police with the city of Saginaw and will begin his first day of work sometime in August, according to a news release from the city of Saginaw.

Howell, Denton police Deputy Chief Roger White and Deputy Chief Scott Fletcher all submitted their resignations, according to Denton police spokesman Shane Kizer.

Howell’s resignation will be effective Aug. 6, while Fletcher’s resignation will be on July 27 with White’s resignation following on Aug. 1, according to Kizer.

At this time, the City of Denton has not given any details as to why Fletcher and White turned in their resignations. The city also has not commented on when and who it might appoint as acting chief in the interim.





Howell began his law enforcement career at the Denton Police Department in February 1981, according to the news release from the city of Saginaw.

He served as a patrol officer and field training officer, detective, sergeant in criminal investigations and patrol, and as a lieutenant over various assignments. Howell also spent 16 years as a member of the Denton Police Tactical Unit, including 8 years as commander.

He became chief of police for the Denton Police Department in October 2011.