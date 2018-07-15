A confrontation early Sunday left one man critically wounded after he was shot by a security guard at a north Fort Worth strip club, police said.
1 critically wounded during shooting at far north Fort Worth strip club

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

July 15, 2018 10:09 AM

A security guard opened fire on a man early Sunday and critically wounded him during a confrontation at a strip club on Northeast Loop 820, police said.

The wounded man had pulled out a weapon, police said.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. at The Roxy Showgirls in the 1300 block of Northeast Loop 820 service road.

Officers reported a man was at the club and was in an argument with a security guard when he brandished a weapon.

The security guard drew a weapon and fired multiple times.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. An updated condition was not available.

The guard was at the club when officers arrived and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

