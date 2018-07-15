Woman dies from injuries suffered after being hit by vehicle on highway

A woman who was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle as she ran away from a wreck has died at a local hospital, according to police and officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Teresa Johnson of Fort Worth who died Thursday afternoon at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the medical examiner’s website on Sunday. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

The accident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Southeast Loop 820 at Campus Drive.





Witnesses told police that a vehicle had been weaving in and out of traffic when it collided with another vehicle on the highway.

They said the driver of the vehicle that had been weaving in traffic was the woman who attempted to run away and was hit by another vehicle, police said.

Police say they believe the woman was intoxicated.

No arrests were made Wednesday night, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman also was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. His condition was not available on Sunday.