Want to participate in Amazon Prime Day which starts on Monday? Prime now

Amazon Prime Day starts Monday, lasts 36 hours and Amazon’s corporate officials are doing everything they can to get people to shop early, often and heavily during that period and before the day actually starts.

Amazon workers and websites are available to help anyone thinking about spending their money to buy the products being offered.

Amazon, which boast having more than 100 million Prime members, acquired Whole Foods last year, and is offering a variety of discounts to its grocery store customers on Prime Day, according to reporting by Business Insider.

And if you are not already a Prime member or have not been a member in the past year, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial to lure you into the fold.

This is serious shopping and for prime members who might need some assistance sorting through the plethora of possible purchases, Amazon has created an app for the uninitiated.

If you are friends with the Amazon device named Alexa, the virtual assistant that powers several of Amazon’s other electronic devices, ask it questions about Prime Day for a chance to enter sweepstakes for $50,000 in cash, an Alexa integrated 2019 Lexus ES, a smart-home makeover or a trip for two to Seattle. You can find out more about the sweepstakes by clicking here.

Once you have decided to enter the fray, experts suggest using a price checker search engine to make sure you are getting the items on your wish list at an actual discount. Consumer Reports has sifted through and listed the ones they like best here.





