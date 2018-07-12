Man accused of taking hundreds of upskirt photos of women. Could you be a victim?

A Hurst man suspected of taking hundreds of lewd photos of women in various states of undress has been arrested by Lake Worth officers.

Alexander Martinez, 32, is accused of collecting these photos since 2011, according to Det. Richard Martinez, who is investigating the case.

Martinez would go into dressing rooms and public places such as grocery stores and even stand outside of bedroom windows to record women and teen girls, some who were sleeping or unconscious, Det. Martinez said.

Martinez is facing charges of invasive visual recording and possession of a controlled substance, Det. Martinez said. Martinez was originally arrested in March on drug possession charges but bonded out on those, Det. Martinez said.

Police also arrested a woman named Janna McFadden, who is suspected of telling Martinez to send her the photos and videos while he was being questioned, Det. Martinez said.

McFadden is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and interfering with public duties, Det. Martinez said. Both Martinez and McFadden are free on bond, Det. Martinez said.

Police were tipped off to what Martinez was doing when a woman told an officer that she saw him recording her with his cellphone beneath her dressing room door, the officer said.

After collecting various devices, such as his cellphone, flash drives and other storage items from Martinez, investigators searched and discovered hundreds of images and videos of his victims, according to police.

Police said the crimes happened all over the Metroplex in places like the Galleria in Dallas and Northeast Mall in Hurst, Det. Martinez said.





“He took only three or four seconds to get an image and then move on,” Det. Martinez said. “He was getting bolder. Some of the pictures were taken of women who had their husbands or boyfriends standing right next to them.”

Investigators say they worry that they may never be able to contact all of the victims Martinez photographed or videoed because it’s likely the women never knew what was happening.

Police are asking anyone who believes they might be a victim to call Det. Martinez at 817-709-7086.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3