Thanks to these firefighters, cat escapes burning house in Fort Worth

By Mitch Mitchell

July 12, 2018 08:47 PM

FORT WORTH

A Fort Worth firefighter walked out of a burning home with a cat snuggled in his arms Thursday.

The home’s occupants were away at the time the fire started, said Kyle Clay, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze about 2 p.m. at a house in the 2700 block of Briscoe Drive when smoke was reported coming from the house, Clay said.

Firefighters went in to search the house for residents and a dog ran out, Clay said. During the search a firefighter located a cat and carried him outside, awake and alert, Clay said.

Neighbors were taking care of the animals until the return of the home’s occupants, Clay said. Firefighters said they believe the fire was started by a lightning strike, according to Clay.

