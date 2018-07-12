A single-seat 1936 Rose Parakeet A-1 biplane, similar to the one shown, crashed under unknown circumstances around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a field near a private airstrip north of Rhome, Texas, killing its pilot.
86-year-old pilot dies after his biplane crashes in a field north of Rhome, Texas

By Mitch Mitchell

July 12, 2018 06:36 PM

RHOME, Texas

One man was found dead in the biplane he was piloting after it crashed in a field north of a private airstrip on Thursday.

The 86-year-old pilot, who has not been identified, was the only occupant on board at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lonny Haschel, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The aircraft was described as a 1936 Rose Parrakeet, single engine, fixed wing aircraft, according to Haschel. It is unknown at this time what caused the aircraft to go down, Haschel said.

The plane went down about 1:30 p.m. in a field north of Farm to Market Road 407 near an airstrip off Dillavou Lane, Haschel said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board have been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the crash, Haschel said.

