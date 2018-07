Well lip sync fans, the time has come for you to cast your vote for the best Dallas-Fort Worth area police department in the viral lip sync challenge.

What you need to do is simple.

Watch the video above, then follow this link to our Facebook post and vote for your favorite by typing the name of one of the police departments featured in the video in the comments section of the post by 11:59 p.m. on July 15.

We’ll announce the winner at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, on our Facebook page.

