Four arrested in pawn shop robbery that left owner and suspected accomplice dead

A man and three women have been jailed in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting at a Fort Worth pawn shop last week that left an alleged accomplice and the store’s owner dead.

Crystal Anne Hendrix, who turns 31 on Friday, Jensyn Polner, 20, Michael Ogden, 24, and Melissa Pierce, 45, face a capital murder charge.

They were being held Thursday in the Tarrant County Jail.

The four suspects and a fifth person, 31-year-old Brian Webb, had been planning for days to rob the Fort Worth Gold and Silver pawn shop at 1222 Jacksboro Highway, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A shoot out at the business, however, left Webb and the store’s owner, 58-year-old Gary Duke, dead.

The affidavit details each suspect’s role in the July 5 robbery as gathered from interviews with the suspects by homicide detectives Matt Barron and Tom O’Brien.

According to the affidavit:

Melissa Pierce, also known as Melissa Carriera Courtesy/Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Pierce, who also goes by the last name of Carriera, had previously gone to the pawn shop to sell jewelry, so she was familiar with the store’s layout and that it had a safe.

Hendrix drove the group in her Honda Odyssey van to the robbery, parking behind the store on the wrong side of the street. She stayed in the driver’s seat, leaving the van’s sliding door open.

Jensyn Polner Courtesy/Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

During the robbery, Polner was the first to go to the door of the business because the suspects believed the owner would open the door for her “due to her being young and cute,” the affidavit states.

She was then to keep the shop’s door open while Webb and Ogden went inside to commit the robbery.

Polner told the investigators that as soon as the door was opened, Webb pushed her and Ogden out of the way and ran inside.

She said she assumed the store’s owner must have said no to the demand for money, and that Webb then fired multiple shots followed by the owner firing shots.

Michael Miles Ogden Courtesy/Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Ogden initially told investigators that they’d gone to the store to simply sell a watch and that Webb had pulled out his gun and shot after the owner went for his gun.

He later acknowledged to investigators that they’d been planning the robbery and had previously watched the store. He said the plan did not include, however, “smoking” the owner and that Webb was the only one armed with a gun.

Hendrix told investigators both Webb and Ogden had handguns, the affidavit states.

Witnesses driving through or stopped at the busy intersection of Northside Drive and Jacksboro Highway told police they heard multiple gunshots ring out around 5:30 p.m., then saw a group of people running from the store and toward a minivan.

They saw all but one jump into the van’s open sliding door. The last, later identified as Webb, fell to the ground just outside the van door.

Witnesses told police the others tried to pull the shot man inside the van but couldn’t and soon sped off.

Crystal Hendrix Courtesy/Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Hendrix said everyone in her van was screaming and yelling so she pulled over. She said Ogden told her she was “going to get them arrested driving the way she was,” according to the affidavit.

Everyone got out of the van but Ogden and Polner, who then drove off in Hendrix’s van, the affidavit states.

At 10:30 p.m. that night, Hendrix called police, reporting that she knew the names of the suspects involved in the robbery and that they’d used her van, the affidavit states.

Brian Webb Courtesy Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

A broadcast was put to area police departments to be on the lookout for the van.





North Richland Hills police located the van that same night. After a brief pursuit, they were able to stop it and detained Ogden and Polner for questioning in connection with the Fort Worth homicide, the affidavit states.

Bail for Pierce and Hendrix in the capital murder case is set at $500,000 and at $150,00 for Polner and Ogden, jail records show.

Ogden is also being held for evading arrest and parole violation.

Polner, who initially gave police a fake name, is also being held for failure to identify and an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.

SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded during a robbery. Police are seeking witnesses who may have information, which took place about 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of west Northside Drive.





