Three fatalities were reported overnight in the Fort Worth area, authorities say.
Three fatalities were reported overnight in the Fort Worth area, authorities say. McClatchy Archive
Three fatalities were reported overnight in the Fort Worth area, authorities say. McClatchy Archive

Fort Worth

2 people killed in separate accidents in Fort Worth area overnight

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

July 12, 2018 11:00 AM

FORT WORTH

Two people were killed in traffic accidents in the Fort Worth area overnight, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

The wrecks occurred in Burleson and Mansfield.

Ruby Ascher, 21, of Joshua, was killed in a wreck in the 900 block of SW Wilshire Boulevard at McNairn Road in Burleson at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and the medical examiner.

Police said Ascher was southbound on Wilshire Boulevard and crashed into a light pole at the intersection.

Michelle Holland, 34, of Midlothian, was killed in a wreck on U.S. 287 in Mansfield a little after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the medical examiner's office.

Details on that accident were not immediately available.

WARNING: Graphic images and language. Eric Sanders and his passenger Debra Simpson were struck by a swerving car Saturday as they tried to pass on Tin Top Highway near Granbury. Simpson is in ICU at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. When to

By

Watch as cars take off ... well, by maybe a foot or so, after concrete on the eastbound Bass Pro Drive bridge over State 121 buckled Sunday afternoon, Grapevine police said. The bridge was repaired and reopened Monday evening.

By

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7662, @tomuh

  Comments  