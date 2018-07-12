2 people killed in separate accidents in Fort Worth area overnight

Two people were killed in traffic accidents in the Fort Worth area overnight, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
The wrecks occurred in Burleson and Mansfield.
Ruby Ascher, 21, of Joshua, was killed in a wreck in the 900 block of SW Wilshire Boulevard at McNairn Road in Burleson at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and the medical examiner.
Police said Ascher was southbound on Wilshire Boulevard and crashed into a light pole at the intersection.
Michelle Holland, 34, of Midlothian, was killed in a wreck on U.S. 287 in Mansfield a little after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the medical examiner's office.
Details on that accident were not immediately available.
