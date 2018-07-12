What about all that smoke in southeast Fort Worth?

Firefighters remained on the scene of a fire Thursday morning at a large pile of mulch.

No injuries have been reported in the blaze that was reported at 6288 Salt Road shortly before 5 a.m.

Fire officials believe the blaze was ignited from debris mixed with leaves and grass.

“The site is for leaves and grass clippings in bags,” firefighter Kyle Clay said in a telephone interview Thursday. “But many people will add charcoal or other items to the bags.”

Firefighters were summoned to control the blaze and keep it from spreading. The mulch pile is about the size of a football field and about 30 feet tall, fire officials said.

Clay said firefighters will remain at the scene for most of the day and turn it over to officials of Living Earth, which operates the site.

In 2016, firefighters battled another large mulch fire at the site.