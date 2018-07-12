A woman who Fort Worth police say was fleeing the scene of a traffic accident was hit by a vehicle and critically injured Wednesday night on Southeast Loop 820.
Woman hit by vehicle on highway as she ran away from crash, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr. And Mitch Mitchell

July 12, 2018 10:05 AM

A woman was in grave condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the highway Wednesday night as she ran away from a wreck, police said Thursday.

The victim has not been identified.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman also was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The accident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Southeast Loop 820 at Campus Drive.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle had been weaving in and out of traffic when it collided with another vehicle on the highway.

They said the driver of the vehicle that had been weaving in traffic was the woman who attempted to run away and was hit by another vehicle, police said.

Police say they believe the woman was intoxicated.

No arrests were made Wednesday night, police said.

