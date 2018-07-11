An auto-pedestrian accident on Loop 820 near Campus Drive late Wednesday night shut down the eastbound traffic lanes, police said.
Pedestrian accident shuts down eastbound lanes of Loop 820 near Campus Drive on Wednesday

By Mitch Mitchell

July 11, 2018 09:55 PM

FORT WORTH

Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that shut down the eastbound lanes of Loop 820 at Campus Drive on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the accident call about 9 p.m. after witnesses told officers that a woman walked into traffic.

Authorities were suggesting that motorists avoid the area.

The accident occurred near the Oak Grove and Campus Drive exits on Loop 820. Traffic was still being diverted about 10:45 p.m. but authorities believed they could open lanes to the freeway soon.

The condition of the pedestrian victim and possibly a motorist who was also hurt in the accident were unknown.

