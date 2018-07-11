Selling shoes on Facebook? Watch out for armed robbers who may consider you targets

Police are looking for a man and a woman who answer Facebook posts advertising shoes for sale. These armed robbers then meet the sellers and take the shoes at gunpoint.

The couple met one potential seller about 11:45 p.m. Monday at a Walmart, 3841 Airport Freeway, pulled a gun on the victim and demanded shoes.

Once the victim handed over the shoes, the suspects began to drive away, but the victim who was attached to the vehicle was dragged along for a short distance before falling to the ground, according to police.

We hope somebody recognizes the male and female pictured - they are suspects in two robberies after responding to 'tennis shoes for sale' on #Facebook. They were seen in a white SUV (pictured). Please call 817-392-4469 w/any information. pic.twitter.com/LXULZGV4Rb — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 11, 2018

Earlier that night about 11 p.m., the suspects met two teens, a man and woman, at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Montecito Way, according to police. The suspects displayed a gun and took shoes from them. The suspects then drove away in a white SUV that resembled a Nissan Murano, police said in a Facebook post.





The suspect descriptions are similar, according to police. The victims took photos from the social media pages of the suspects which were deleted a short time after the second robbery, police stated in a Facebook post.

Police are looking for a man with a light complexion, believed to be between 18 and 23, with short hair. The police are also looking for a dark-haired woman with a light complexion. The suspects escaped in a white SUV without a front license plate each time, police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4469.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3