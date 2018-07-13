She was 'playing around' with a passed-out woman. Now she's charged with murder.

Stephanie Graham told police she was only “playing around.”
One minute, the Fort Worth woman was dancing close to and thrusting her hips at the head of a passed-out stranger at a table outside Cassidy’s, a night club in the Raddison Hotel at 2540 Meacham Blvd.
The next, that stranger, Jennifer Cobb, had awoken and was upset.
Graham says Cobb hit her several times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Two witnesses, however, told investigators Cobb only swung at Graham and missed.
Whatever the case, Graham swung back at Cobb with her left hand, then hit the woman with a wine glass that she held in her right hand, she admitted to police.
The glass broke and Cobb, a 43-year-old mother of three, suffered a deep cut to her chest. She was rushed by ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital, but died an hour later.
Cindy Hardee, Cobb’s mother, said her daughter’s senseless death on June 30 leaves three children without a mother — a son who had just turned 13 days before Cobb’s death, a 16-year-old daughter, and a 21-year-old son.
“She will never see her daughter walk across the graduation stage or get married,” Hardee said. “It’s all those things that just go in your head. It’s hard to take in.”
“Jennifer was a fantastic mother,” Hardee added. “She loved her kids dearly.”
Graham, also a mother, was arrested later that day on a murder warrant.
She was released after posting bond a $50,000 bond on July 2. On Friday, she was formally charged with murder, court records show.
Graham, who turned 40 this week, could not be reached for comment.
But in an interview with homicide detectives C.L. Brashear and C. Watson on the day of Cobb’s death, Graham said she believed it was the stem of the broken wine glass that cut Cobb’s chest when the glass broke.
She admitted to the investigators that she left the night club with another man before emergency crews arrived — her right arm and shirt covered in Cobb’s blood.
She told detectives that she drove to her Fort Worth apartment, showered, and put her clothes in a plastic bag that she put in her car, the affidavit states.
Celebrating recent good fortune
Hardee, Cobb’s mother, said her daughter had recently received a promotion at her job at Amazon, allowing her to pay off bills and take her daughter shopping to buy something special for Cobb’s youngest son’s birthday.
Uplifted by her good fortune, Cobb gladly accepted when two friends invited her to go to a bar that Friday night.
“She was in a happy mood,” Hardee said. “She wanted to go party a little bit.”
According to the affidavit, Graham had gone to Cassidy’s that night with a man to meet another friend.
Hardee is still trying to comprehend how Cobb’s night of celebration could end in her death.
“She just ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time, I guess,” Hardee said. “The only one who really knows what happened is her, and that woman, and the good Lord above. We’re putting it all in God’s hands. You can’t make sense of it but we’re just trying to deal with it the best we can. It’s just heartbreaking.”
