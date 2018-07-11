They saved her 2 years ago. Now crash survivor says ‘thank you for another birthday’

Wednesday, Natasha Morio celebrated her 27th birthday with the people who saved her life two years ago.
"Thank you for another birthday," her birthday cake read.
"If it wasn’t for pretty much everybody, I wouldn’t be here," Morio said as she joined the MedStar paramedics crew for their morning meeting.
Morio was driving on a freeway ramp between Texas 183 and Interstate 30 in Fort Worth when she crashed into a bridge column.
"I'm really grateful because I actually died that night and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today," Morio recalled.
She was accompanied Wednesday morning by her mother, Darcy Morio, who thanked paramedics and police officers who responded to her daughter's accident that night.
"Saving her life that day, it meant everything to me," she said.
Also present was Fort Worth Police 911 call taker Dutch Rovell, who is now a Fort Worth Police officer; Garciano Calzada, who assisted with Tasha's crash, and MedStar personnel who worked at the accident.
Johnnie Price, from MedStar, was present at the scene and said Morio's chance of surviving "didn't look good at the time."
"The injuries that the patient had were some of the worst injuries I’ve seen on a call," he said.
Natasha suffered from abdominal trauma, a fractured femur, a nearly amputated hand and serious injuries to her upper body. She was in a coma for almost three weeks, her mom said.
She has gone through 19 surgeries and is scheduled to have hand surgery in August, "before she's completely done with surgery, hopefully," her mom said.
Comments