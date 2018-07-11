Woman on life support after being hit by truck while walking in east Fort Worth

A woman was on life support Wednesday after she was hit by a truck while she was walking in the middle of a street, police said.

The name of the woman had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon. She was being treated at John Peter Smith Hospital.

The accident was reported just after 5:30 a.m. at Ederville Road and Meadowlane Terrace.





Witnesses told police a Ford F 150 hit the woman.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The woman was in the middle of the street when the truck came over a hill, police said.

"The driver didn't have any time to stop and didn't see her," police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said in an email.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the woman at the scene, police said.

The driver will not be cited, police said.