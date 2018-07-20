Prosecutors say he shot her after a break-up. A judge declared a mistrial

Months before she died, Cam-Tu Tran told friends and relatives that she was being stalked and that she was afraid of her estranged boyfriend.

But her warnings were wasted. According to family members, Viet Quoc Nguyen, 34, did not stop harassing Tran until she was dead.

On Thursday, a jury trial that lasted nearly a month ended in a mistrial, according to court officials. What led to that outcome wasn’t immediately clear Friday morning.

Police said Nguyen shot Tran, 30, and a man who had been in the car with her on Jan. 9, 2017. Police found Tran about 1:30 a.m. in a parked Mercury Sable sedan outside a home in the 3400 block of Mayflower Court in Arlington.





The man couldn’t give police a full interview because he had been shot near his mouth, but he identified Nguyen as the shooter by selecting his picture, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Tran’s family told police that she and Nguyen had been dating but recently separated.





Since then, the affidavit said, Tran had been receiving phone calls from various numbers, though the caller never said anything. Her car had also been keyed recently and her tires cut, her family told police. Tran suspected Nguyen of making the phone calls and damaging her car.

But that was not all.

Tran’s mother heard her screaming for help upstairs at their residence where Nguyen was visiting either in late 2015 or early 2016. Tran’s father went upstairs and Tran said Nguyen had strangled her. Nguyen apologized and asked Tran’s parents not to ban him from the house.

But Tran told her parents that she did not feel safe around Nguyen and broke off the relationship in July 2016.





After the break-up Nguyen kept showing up uninvited and unannounced at Tran’s job and at restaurants where Tran was eating. Tran’s vehicle was often found vandalized with garbage and waste, according to police.

A week before she died Tran told her father that she believed Nguyen was stalking her, and the family had security cameras installed inside and outside their residence because they feared him.

This story is developing. Check back for more on the jury verdict Thursday.