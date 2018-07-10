Deadly shooting in east Fort Worth was random robbery attempt, police say

Police have developed some ideas about the slaying of Devante Charles Martez Moore, a 25-year-old who died from a gunshot wound to the chest on March 4.

The man accused in this shooting, Morris Breakfield, was released from prison about three years ago after a five-year sentence on a manslaughter conviction for fatally shooting his brother, court documents show.

Police were investigating a shooting call about 5 p.m. at a strip center in the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Drive in the parking lot in front of a laundromat on the west end, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Two men were walking through the parking lot when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said at the time.

Breakfield, 31, of Arlington, had been doing laundry at the laundromat prior to the shooting, the affidavit said. Police said they believe he wanted to rob Moore or that the motive had to do with drugs.

A police officer identified Breakfield from surveillance photos taken at the strip center where the shooting occurred, the affidavit stated. After the shooting, Breakfield drove off in a U-Haul truck, police said.

Breakfield was also identified by a woman who said she saw him lift up his shirt to show her a gun tucked in his waistband a few days earlier before he left in a U-Haul truck, according to the affidavit.

"We do not believe the victim and the suspect knew each other," a police spokesman said.

An arrest warrant was issued and Breakfield was arrested on June 20.

In September 2008, Breakfield was arrested in the slaying of his brother, Quinton Breakfield, 26. A witness told police that Breakfield, then 21, went to his brother's east-central Arlington apartment and shot him several times over an alleged $75 debt.

Breakfield reached a plea bargain agreement with prosecutors in December 2008 that lowered a murder charge to manslaughter, according to court records.

Breakfield was sentenced to serve five years deferred adjudication probation, court records show. If served successfully, a sentence of deferred adjudication probation usually allows a defendant to keep that conviction from being entered onto his or her record.

Conditions of his probation required Breakfield to submit to a psychiatric evaluation. Breakfield was also designated a high risk offender in 2009, court records showed.

Breakfield's probation was revoked in November 2010 after multiple violations — which included fighting in public, testing positive for marijuana, failure to submit for drug testing, failure to provide proof of employment and failure to pay restitution.

He was sent to prison in December 2010 and released in June 2015.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives