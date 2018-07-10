Were you gouged at Tarrant gas stations after Harvey? Here's how to get your money back

Did you pay too much for gas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey?

Good news: you may be able to get some of it back.

Forty-eight gas stations — including 15 in Tarrant County — are ready to refund $166,592 "in civil restitution" to victims of price gouging during the temporary gas shortage after Harvey hit Texas in August and September of 2017.

“At the outset of Harvey, I made it clear that my office would not tolerate price gouging of Texans by anyone looking to profit from the hurricane,” Texas Attorney General Paxton said in a written statement. “The response to Hurricane Harvey showed the incredible generosity of Texans.

"These settlements should teach the few who take advantage of their fellow residents to follow the law in the future.”

State law prevents companies from “charging exorbitant prices” for necessities during disasters. Harvey devastated some beach-side communities before dumping more than 50 inches of rain on Houston in just a few days.

After Harvey hit last year, and some refineries shut down as a precaution, there was a rush among North Texans to fill up vehicles and even portable gas tanks.

That created a short-term gas shortage; state officials at the time stressed there was no shortage of gasoline in the state, just a temporary distribution problem.

Long lines formed at gas stations — mostly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — and prices began spiking well above $3 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline or diesel.

Complaints

Thousands of complaints flooded into the attorney general's office about inflated prices for everything from gasoline to bottled water to hotel rooms.

Forty-eight gas stations have since settled with the attorney general's office, agreeing to pay restitution to customers and not price gouge in the future.

Anyone who believes he or she was a victim of price gouging should fill out and submit a claim form with Paxton's office by Sept. 10.





Each settlement will be determined on a case by case basis and will be based on how much gas was bought at what price. Payouts are expected to be made by Dec. 31.

Tarrant stations

Here's a look at the Tarrant County stations and how much restitution they agreed to pay.

Keller Food & Beverage, 7100 Rufe Snow Dr., North. Richland Hills: $700

East Food Mart, 2704 Sandy Lane, Fort Worth: $7,555

Star Mart 2, 100 E. Loop 820, Fort Worth: $5,825.91

Rivercrest Gas and Service, 4621 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth: $6,397.43

Cash & Carry, 1330 Woodhaven Blvd., Fort Worth: $3,683.44

Tom's EZN, 9225 Crowley Road, Fort Worth: $1,416.20

Rona's Food, 2030 N. Main St., Fort Worth: $3,149.33

Meadowbrook Texaco, 6601 Meadowbrook Dr., Fort Worth: $300

Quick Way Food Store, 5375 Granbury Road, Fort Worth: $800

PDK Food Store, 4600 Denton Highway, Haltom City: $930

Stop N Save, 1151 E. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth: $3,960

3D Food Mart, 1300 E. Long Ave., Fort Worth (Ownership of this gas station has changed since last year): $1,467

Nablus #1 Inc., 1525 E. Berry St., Fort Worth: $840

Xpressway, 4101 Denton Highway, Haltom City: $1,110

Delisias #103, 414 E. Seminary Dr., Fort Worth: $9,575

A full list of the 48 stations that agreed to pay restitution can be found on the attorney general's website at texasattorneygeneral.gov.