Man found on Fort Worth sidewalk died from gunshot wounds to head, medical examiner says

A 34-year-old man found on a city sidewalk Sunday morning died from gunshot wounds to his head and neck, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Darryl Johnson who was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Officials with the medical examiner's office ruled Johnson's death a homicide

Police responded to a shooting call shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of Sheridan Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound.

As of Tuesday, police had not released any other details in the case.